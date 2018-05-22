× York Revolution to honor veterans by offering free tickets to this Sunday’s game

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York Revolution will honor local heroes this Sunday during its annual Salute to Veterans event at PeoplesBank Park, presented by AARP Pennsylvania. The team is again offering free tickets to the game to area veterans and encourages all local businesses with veterans in their workforces to share this news with their employees.

In coordination with the York County Department of Veterans Affairs, Revolution officials have crafted a pre-game ceremony that will pay tribute to all area veterans, as well as those who have given their lives in military service to the country. During the 1 p.m. matchup against the Road Warriors, the Revolution will also recognize veterans of each branch of the armed forces in attendance.

The Revolution also announced it will offer discounted tickets to friends and family members accompanying veterans.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember and thank those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but we would be remiss not to thank those who were willing to do so and returned to us after serving,” said Revolution President Eric Menzer. “We are the nation we are today because of them, so the least we can do is give them the gift of the nation’s pastime and our sincerest thanks.”

Terry Gendron, director of the York County Department of Veterans Affairs, called the Revolution’s annual salute a fitting tribute.

“York County has a large, proud, hard-working veterans community that has earned our thanks and appreciation,” Gendron said. “We are thrilled to work with the Revs each year to show them our gratitude and pay our respects to their fallen comrades. I hope to see many of these local heroes at the ballpark on Sunday.”

Free tickets for veterans and discounted tickets for their friends and family members are available in the ticket office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

SOURCE: York Revolution