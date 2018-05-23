× Amtrak introduces lactation suites for nursing mothers

WASHINGTON – Amtrak is proud to introduce lactation suites to accommodate nursing mothers at five major train stations, four of which will be installed in time for summer travel season, located at Amtrak stations in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and Chicago. A Lactation Suite will also be installed in New York-Penn Station in the early fall.

“These new lactation suites demonstrate Amtrak’s ongoing commitment to better accommodate the needs of our customers and their families while traveling with us,” said Amtrak Vice President of Stations, Facilities, Properties and Accessibilities David Handera. “It is important for Amtrak to provide mothers with a secure, clean, dignified and private space.”

Designed and fabricated by Mamava, the Lactation Suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 5-foot by 9-foot, ADA-compliant pod is designed for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children in tow.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at Union Station,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “We believe that all mamas deserve a comfortable place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free – anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”

Additionally, nursing mothers can breastfeed and express breast milk while visiting Amtrak stations or on-board trains.

Recently, in an effort to provide new parents with the support they need as they grow their families, Amtrak introduced a New Parental Leave Income Replacement Policy for employees.

Under this new policy, eligible new parents can receive up to 12 weeks of wage replacement benefits. Amtrak understands the need to provide dedicated facilities, amenities and services for both customers and employees, and strives to accommodate both groups on a daily basis.

SOURCE: Amtrak