Clouds lead to plenty of sunshine on Wednesday, with warmer temperatures too!

MORE DRY TIME & SUNSHINE: Skies continue to gradually dry out before daybreak. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to middle 60s to start. Some hazy or foggy spots are possible too. Aside from some clouds to start Wednesday morning, the rest of the day is dry and features plenty of sunshine. The clouds break, and skies turn sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures are a bit warmer too, with readings in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. The overnight period is quiet with mostly clear skies. Expect overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Plenty more sunshine continues for Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, with readings for many crawling into the lower 80s. Friday brings even more sunshine, and it’s warmer. The humidity starts to increase again, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend doesn’t look too bad so far. Saturday is a mainly dry day, but there is a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity levels add a muggy feel. A much better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes on Sunday. The best chance is during the afternoon. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s. It’s still quite muggy too. Memorial Day remains unsettled, with the chance for showers, perhaps a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures are in the middle 70s. It’s still quite humid.

NEXT WEEK: The chance for showers continues as we return from the extended weekend. This will depend on many factors, so there is a chance this day could dry out. For now, Tuesday brings the chance for more showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!