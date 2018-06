× Eagles’ LB Paul Worrilow tears ACL, out for 2018 season

PHILADELPHIA– The first day of OTAs saw the injury bug bite the defending Super Bowl Champions.

LB Paul Worrilow, who the team had just signed last month, tore his ACL and was carted off the practice field on Tuesday.

Worrilow, 27, played mostly in a backup role last season for the Detroit Lions, and was expected to add depth for Philadelphia at linebacker.

Now, Worrilow will miss the entirety of the 2018 season.