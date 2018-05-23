× Former Phillie Lenny Dykstra arrested, accused of threatening to kill Uber driver

NEW JERSEY — Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Lenny Dykstra was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly threatening to kill an Uber driver, according to Philly.com.

Dykstra, one of the heroes of the popular 1993 Phillies team, which captured the National League title before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series, allegedly became agitated when the driver denied his request to change his destination in the middle of his route.

The driver said Dykstra pulled out a gun, placed it next to the driver’s head, and threatened to kill him.

Police say the driver began repeatedly honking his horn before making an abrupt stop in front of a police station in Linden, NJ. He then fled the vehicle.

Officers found Dykstra inside.

While police say they didn’t find a gun on Dykstra, they did find cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in Dykstra’s possession when they took him into custody at about 3:30 a.m.

Dykstra was charged with making terroristic threats and various drug offenses. He has a court date scheduled for next month, according to Philly.com.

Dykstra told the New York Daily News that the Uber driver “went nuclear” on him, taking him hostage during the ride. He accused the driver of kidnapping him, driving about 100 mph and locking him inside the car.