FOX43 Sports at Shinnecock Hills for U.S. Open preview

SOUTHAMPTON, NEW YORK – The USGA’s Executive Director Mike Davis from Chambersburg explained why the course has been stretched to over 7,400 yards for this year’s championship. Manheim Township grad Jim Furyk is guaranteed a spot in the U.S. Open field and the head golf pro at Shinnecock Hills Jack Druga bleeds Steelers black and gold. These are a few of the local connections we focused on when FOX43 Sports made the trip to New York on Monday for a championship preview of the 118th U.S. Open that can be seen on FOX43 June 14-17.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is one of the five founding clubs of the United States Golf Association formed back in 1894. It is primed and ready to challenge the world's best golfers in mid-June.