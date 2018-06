Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Jags, the Yorkshire terrier!

Jags joins us today from the York SPCA.

He is 8-years-old and was surrendered by his previous owner.

Jags suffered from severe and chronic ear infections, so both of his ear canals were removed and closed.

You can check out Jags in the clip above.