× GIANT recalls Private Brand Frozen Broccoli due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

CARLISLE — GIANT Food Stores is voluntarily recalling Private Brand Frozen Broccoli due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the grocery store company announced Wednesday.

The affected product comes in a 16-oz. package with a sell-by date of March 15, 2020, and a UPC code 68826700926, GIANT says.

GIANT has removed all the affected products from its shelves, and urges customers to return the product to their local store for a full refund.

While there have been no reported illnesses to date, the frozen vegetable product is being recalled as a precatution after a sample by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease. Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy. If any of the described symptoms are exhibited, customers are urged to seek medical attention.