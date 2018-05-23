× Lebanon woman facing charges after being found in possession of controlled substances at elementary school

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon woman is facing charges after being found in possession of heroin at a Lebanon School District elementary school.

Alicia Gooden, 26, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for the incident.

On May 18 at 11:45 a.m., a Lebanon School Police Officer received a tip that Gooden may be in possession of heroin.

The officer immediately acted and met with Gooden at South East Elementary School, where she was employed as a cafeteria worker by Nutrition Incorporated.

Gooden cooperated with school officials, and is alleged to have possessed suspected heroin and Tramadol, both of which are controlled substances.

All of the items possessed by Gooden were in her purse, separate from the food preparation area.

She was incarcerated to Lebanon County Correctional in lieu of $10,000 bail.