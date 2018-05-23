Man cited after cat-throwing video surfaces on social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah - The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office has cited a 21-year-old with cruelty to animals after a video surfaced on social media of the man apparently throwing a cat from a driveway.

Kyle Martin Smith was cited for cruelty to animals, a Class B misdemeanor, according to KSTU.

"On 05/16/2018 at about 12:30 PM a Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with a complaining party by phone about a video that they had witnessed on social media," the department wrote. "The complainant described the video showing a male individual throwing a cat from a driveway at what appeared to be a residence."

Sheriff's officials said Smith admitted to throwing the cat and taking a video of the incident.

"His statement was he had been playing with the cat and did not know that he was being filmed at the time; the impulse came upon him to pick up and throw the cat," sheriff's officials wrote. "He added that the cat was not injured."

The deputy who investigated the incident said he observed the cat, and it appeared to be ok.