Man found guilty on charges relating to two shooting incidents in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man was found guilty on charges relating to two separate shooting incidents in Harrisburg.

The first incident occurred on the morning of June 12, 2016. According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Tristan Rogers shot an individual in the leg during an argument which took place in the victim’s residence on North 18th Street. Prior to shooting the victim, Rogers pointed the gun at his sister, who entered the living room to see what was going on. He then fled the residence.

Three months later, Rogers was involved in another altercation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 21, Rogers — riding in the backseat of a car — came across a vehicle that the victim (from above) would sometimes drive parked in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street. As the car he was riding in drove past the Cadillac, Rogers fired six shots at it, riddling the vehicle with bullet holes and flattening the front left fire, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release states.

The victim, who received a call about the shooting, and two friends drove to the block to see what had happened. While they were standing near the Cadillac, the car that Rogers was in circled back, the release says. Rogers baited the victim out in the open, pointed his handgun out the window and fired nine shots at the victim, the release adds.

Fortunately, the victim and his friends were able to find cover without being struck. Though, an innocent bystander got caught between the parties. That individual was shot in the right calf. Multiple vehicles and homes along Mulberry Street were also hit with bullets.

Rogers was convicted n two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of persons not to possess firearms, one count each of carrying a firearm without a license and simple assault by physical menace, and three counts of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. A jury found Rogers not guilty of attempted murder.

Rogers is to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 30.