Man who robbed McDonald’s faces seven to 14 years in state prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 38-year-old man who robbed a McDonald’s in Susquehanna Township in August 2017 was sentenced last week.

Cody Chiolo will serve between seven to 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to robbery, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

On August 19, 2017, Chiolo entered the McDonald’s on North Front Street. He handed a cashier a note which demanded money and said that no one would get hurt it they complied, the DA’s office says. Chiolo fled the restaurant with approximately $1,000 in cash.

The DA’s office believed that this robbery was motivated by a drug addiction.

“It’s infuriating to see several people working hard at 5 a.m. just to make a living to become victims of a violent crime because someone needed to fuel their own drug habit,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Stephen Zawisky, who prosecuted the case.