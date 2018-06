Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Lacey Zerancen is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Lacey attends St. Patrick’s catholic school in Carlisle. She plays the piano , like to dance and sing with her siblings, and likes to draw/paint. She wants to be an news anchor or an artist when she grows up.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> https://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)