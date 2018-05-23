Poisonous plant taking over Pennsylvania – Tonight on FOX43 News At Ten
Coroner identifies woman who died after sedan crashes into dump truck on I-83 North

Posted 10:02 PM, May 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:33AM, May 24, 2018

YORK COUNTY — UPDATE (May 24 9:35 a.m.): The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fatal crash on Wednesday.

Alyssa Binns, 25, of York, died at the scene of the crash.

UPDATE (May 24 4:35 a.m.): A woman is dead after her sedan crashed into the rear of a dump truck.

The woman will be identified later Thursday morning.

On May 23 around 8:20 p.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched near mile marker 2  in Shrewsbury Township for reports of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment.

Police found that the crash involved a sedan that crashed into the rear of a dump truck in a construction area.

Officials found the woman, the driver of the vehicle that crashed, deceased.

PREVIOUSLY: Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 83 North.

The accident occurred at mile marker 3, between the Welcome Center and Exit 4 – PA 851/Shrewsbury, according to York County dispatch.

One person was killed.

The call went out at 8:17 p.m.