Palmyra man charged in hit-and-run crash in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — UPDATE (May 30, 10:10 a.m.): A Palmyra man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash from earlier this month.

Geary Butsko, 65, is charged with accidents involving death of personal injury among other related charges.

Butsko caused the victim to suffer facial, head, upper body and leg injuries, including fractures to his nose and orbital socket.

Now, he is facing charges.

UPDATE: Derry Township Police say the driver has been identified after he arrived at the police department to report he had been in a crash.

Previously: Derry Township Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist.

The incident occurred at 3:20 p.m. on Fishburn Road near the intersection of Cocoa Avenue in Hershey.

Both the truck and bicyclist were traveling south on Fishburn Road when the crash took place. Police say the truck, described as a newer-model vehicle with a dark gray color, struck the bicyclist from behind and fled the scene, according to police.

The bicyclist, identified as an adult male, was transported to Hershey Medical Center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the crash and/or the identity of the hit-and-run vehicle should contact Derry Township Police at 717-534-2202.