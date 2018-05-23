Redskins release injured offensive lineman Arie Kouandijo
WASHINGTON– The Redskins have released an offensive lineman after learning he would miss the entire 2018 season.
The team released G Arie Kouandijo after he tore his quadriceps, ending his season before it could begin.
Kouandijo, 26, has spent his entire three-year career with the Redskins, and started a career-high six games last season.
With youth on his side, it stands to reason that Kouandijo could receive another shot in the NFL after recovering from his injury.