Redskins release injured offensive lineman Arie Kouandijo

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have released an offensive lineman after learning he would miss the entire 2018 season.

The team released G Arie Kouandijo after he tore his quadriceps, ending his season before it could begin.

Kouandijo, 26, has spent his entire three-year career with the Redskins, and started a career-high six games last season.

With youth on his side, it stands to reason that Kouandijo could receive another shot in the NFL after recovering from his injury.