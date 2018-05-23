× Sheetz opens new beer cave in Harrisburg

These store locations offer a variety of domestic, import and craft beers. With the addition of each new beer cave, Sheetz continues to meet its customers demand for the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can fuel up, enjoy a meal and also responsibly purchase alcoholic beverages.

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

Sheetz currently sells beer in 64 locations across Pennsylvania as well as in the five other states located in the company’s footprint.

SOURCE: Sheetz