Thursday brings bright sunny skies and warm temperatures in the lower 80s!

BRILLIANT SUNSHINE

A fabulous evening is in store with clear skies and warm temperatures in the 70s. Comfortable humidity levels expected too. Temperatures fall to the 50s by morning. Bright skies will produce a strong sun glare all day long. Afternoon readings warm into the lower 80s. It’s very comfortable. Remember to apply sunscreen if spending time outdoors. UV Index will run very high. Burn time less than 10 minutes likely. Abundant sunshine expected Friday too. It is much warmer in the middle 80s. The humidity begins to creep up, so you will begin to notice it heading into the weekend. Temperatures remain quite warm for the holiday however, thunderstorm chances return.

MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Most of Saturday is dry until late afternoon and evening, when a thunderstorm or two may pop up. It is warm and humid with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Sunday is muggy and warm readings in the lower 80s. More clouds are around and there is a greater chance for showers and thunderstorms during the day. The holiday still poses a threat for showers and a thunderstorm. Sunshine is limited with the cloud cover and holds temperatures in the 70s. Expect it to feel sticky again.

NEXT WEEK

Tuesday is warm near 80 degrees. An isolatd thunderstorm is possible but most of the area stays dry. With warmer temperatures in the lower 80s and more humidity, prepare for a few late day thunderstorms Wednesday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist