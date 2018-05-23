York residents desperate for change after two homicides in a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- After two homicides in two days in the city of York, community members say they want to see changes in their neighborhoods.

23-year-old L.A. Truvillion was shot and killed last night – just two miles away from where 20-year-old Philip Banks Jr. was killed Monday.

“The violence definitely needs to stop," said Destiny Richardson.

That’s the feeling that many living in the city of York are expressing — after two men are shot in killed in two separate homicides — in just two days.

“It’s crazy that it happened right up the street, now I’m scared to even have my daughter outside and play in the park, play on the front porch, it’s sad," added Richardson.

Ana Mojicak, lives across the street from where 23-year-old L.A. Truvillion was shot and killed Tuesday night — and just under two miles from where 20-year-old Philip Banks Jr. was killed on Monday.

“I feel a little desperate. Sometimes I have to walk to get my medicine and I always go worried looking behind me, looking to the left, but ultimately I just leave it in the hands of God," said Mojicak.

A familiar feeling to Briana Ferguson, who grew up in York and says it’s only gotten worse.

"We never know. We never know if we’re going to come out of our door and just be hit by a bullet, bullets have no names, so we never know, and to live like that, and to feel like that, we just feel unsafe. It feels crazy," said Briana Ferguson, York.

With 16 homicides in 2017 and another 5, so far in 2018 — York City Mayor, Michael Helfrich says he, too wants something to change.

“One of the most miserable experiences in my life has been hearing my city phone ring and assuming that it is the police chief calling me about a murder," said Helfrich.

Which is why he says they have both long-term and short-term plans they are working on to help make York a safer place.

In addition to catching those responsible for committing crimes, one of the things Helfrich says the city is working on — is providing a place in every neighborhood where people in the community are given resources to find good jobs, childcare and a better overall way of living — off of the streets.

"This is how we change the city," said Mayor Michael Helfrich. "We change the city by making sure people have what they need to have successful and happier lives," he added.

“We need to keep the violence down, we need to come together as a community, as blacks, whites, Puerto Ricans, Asians, whatever it is and come together and fight against all the B.S. that’s going on, that’s causing you all to pick up these guns and shoot people senselessly for no reason," said Richardson.

24-year-old Robert Johnson the second of York, has been arrested in connection to Tuesday night’s deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection to Monday’s crime.