Capitals top Lightning in Game Seven, move on to Stanley Cup Finals for first time since 1998

WASHINGTON– The Capitals are now just a series away from hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The team finished off the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Seven on Wednesday night.

Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring with a goal just a minute and two seconds into the game, setting a tone that would not be changed throughout the contest.

The Capitals scored three more goals, while never allowing the Lightning to add a tally, shutting the team out in the pivotal game.

Now, Washington will return to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1998.

Waiting for them will be the Vegas Golden Knights, an expansion franchise that is in its first year of play but is deeply talented and led by former Penguins’ G Marc-Andre Fleury.

The teams will face off in Game One of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m. in Las Vegas.