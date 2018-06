YORK COUNTY — A judge in York County imposed the death penalty Thursday against a man convicted of double murder, the York County District Attorney’s Office confirms to FOX43.

Paul Henry’s sentencing comes two days after a jury found him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and robbery.

In September 2016, Henry, along with his wife Veronique — who later hanged herself in prison — shot and killed Danielle Taylor, 26, and Foday Cheeks, 31, at a residence in Fawn Township.