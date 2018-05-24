× Nationals call up starting pitching prospect, add veteran reliever on minor league deal

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have continued to shuffle their roster early this season.

On Wednesday, the team announced multiple moves, including calling up starting pitching prospect Erick Fedde to start on Wednesday night and signing veteran reliever Josh Edgin to a minor league deal.

Fedde, 25, appears to only be headed to the big leagues for a short amount of time to carry the Nationals through some pitching injuries. So far at AAA this season, Fedde has pitched to a 4.35 ERA over 41.1 innings.

He made his 2018 debut on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, and took the loss after giving up three runs over 5.2 innings.

Edgin, 31, had spent the beginning of this season with the Baltimore Orioles’ AAA team, appearing in 12 games before exercising an out clause in his deal. He looks to provide the Nationals with further bullpen depth.