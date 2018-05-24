× ‘Solo’s’ Donald Glover is cool with Lando being pansexual

It makes perfect sense to Donald Glover that his character in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” is pansexual.

“How can you not be pansexual in space?” he told SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio program. “There are so many things to have sex with.”

Glover stars as Lando Calrissian in the forthcoming movie. The character was made famous in other “Star Wars” films by actor Billy Dee Williams, and Glover plays the younger version in the new origin story.

There’s been lots of buzz about Lando’s sexuality recently after “Solo” co-screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan told The Huffington Post he believed the character to be pansexual.

“There’s a fluidity to Donald and Billy Dee’s (portrayal of Lando’s) sexuality,” Kasdan said. “I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it’s time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity — sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of.”

Merriam-Webster defines “pansexual” as “of, relating to, or characterized by sexual desire or attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Glover said he finds nothing odd about the character being pansexual.

“Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever,” he said. “It just didn’t seem that weird to me ’cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open!”

The actor said he even received direction from Williams on how to play the character.

“One thing that Billy did say was, be charming,” Glover said. “He’s eclectic. He likes different things. He’s somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much.”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” arrives in theaters Friday.