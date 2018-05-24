× Two dogs die in New Cumberland house fire, official says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Two dogs died in a fire at a residence in New Cumberland Thursday afternoon, said Jonathan Kibe, deputy public information officer with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety.

Crews responded to the 400 block of 7th street around 1 p.m.

The fire appears to have started on the first floor, according to Kibe. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Crews are still putting out hotspots and plan to be on scene for a few more hours, Kibe added.