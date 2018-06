× Two people injured in Dover Twp. house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Authorities say two people are injured after a house fire.

Flames broke out sometime before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night at a home on Oakland Road in Dover Township.

Firefighters say they could see fire coming from the roof of the home.

Crews took two people to the hospital with burn injuries.

FOX43 is told that a dog died in the fire.

The house is considered a total loss.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.