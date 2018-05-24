× York County man sentenced to seven years in prison for child porn offenses

HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Robert E. Miller, III, age 34, of York County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 23, 2018, by United States District Court Judge John E. Jones, III, to 84 months’ imprisonment, 10 years’ supervised release and to pay a $5,200 special assessment, for being in the possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children and receipt of obscene visual representations depicting the sexual abuse of children.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Miller was convicted on December 6, 2017, following a three-day trial. The case originated when the FBI Major Case Coordination Unit sent a lead to the FBI Harrisburg office regarding a user browsing a known child pornography website. After obtaining a search warrant, federal and local law enforcement officers located hundreds of images and videos containing child pornography and obscene material depicting the sexual abuse of children, including violent rape, sodomy, bondage and forcible penetration with an object.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Northern York County Regional Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Daryl Bloom and Carlo Marchioli prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc For more information about internet safety education, please visit http://www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the tab “resources.”