One taken to hospital, multiple roads closed for hours after tractor trailer crash and fire near Oregon Pike
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and all roads have reopened.
UPDATE (9:25 a.m.): Delays have eased in the area with roads reopening and crews cleaning up the debris from the crash.
PREVIOUSLY: One person was taken to the hospital and multiple roads, including at least one lane of Route 30 eastbound, are closed after a crash and fire involving a tractor trailer near Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.
According to Manheim Township police, a car carrier struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Route 30 and went down the embankment onto Oregon Pike.
The driver of the carrier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
PennDOT says the car carrier split in half.
County Commissioner Parsons says that a serious crash and fire occurred, but there are no details on injuries at this time.
Parsons tweeted that a county hazmat team has been dispatched to the area to assist with a diesel fuel spill.
Delays are expected in the area, as all lanes of Route 222, and portions of Route 283, Route 272 and Route 30 are closed for the time being.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.