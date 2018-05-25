× One taken to hospital, multiple roads closed for hours after tractor trailer crash and fire near Oregon Pike

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and all roads have reopened.

UPDATE (9:25 a.m.): Delays have eased in the area with roads reopening and crews cleaning up the debris from the crash.

PREVIOUSLY: One person was taken to the hospital and multiple roads, including at least one lane of Route 30 eastbound, are closed after a crash and fire involving a tractor trailer near Oregon Pike in Manheim Township.

According to Manheim Township police, a car carrier struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Route 30 and went down the embankment onto Oregon Pike.

The driver of the carrier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

PennDOT says the car carrier split in half.

County Commissioner Parsons says that a serious crash and fire occurred, but there are no details on injuries at this time.

Parsons tweeted that a county hazmat team has been dispatched to the area to assist with a diesel fuel spill.

Delays are expected in the area, as all lanes of Route 222, and portions of Route 283, Route 272 and Route 30 are closed for the time being.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

All lanes are now open on US 30. Traffic is back to moving through the area. https://t.co/qTk3dqt3Oc — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 25, 2018

This is the embankment the tractor came down. Crews are here cleaning up @fox43 pic.twitter.com/3rKa54z6sS — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 25, 2018

Oregon Pike NB & SB are closed under Rt. 30 right now. Police say they hope to reopen it sometime this morning @fox43 pic.twitter.com/D2JGCq4xlL — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 25, 2018

Manheim Township Police say a car carrier struck an unoccupied disabled vehicle on Rt. 30 and went down the embankment onto Oregon Pike. Police say the driver of the carrier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries @fox43 pic.twitter.com/8NOJ7n24In — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 25, 2018

View from Manheim Pike of Rt. 30. Cars are moving very slow due to a tractor trailer accident. Traffic is backed up on Manheim Pike heading into the city @fox43 pic.twitter.com/ctSamHMjRx — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 25, 2018

Serious tractor trailer crash & fire on Route 30 eastbound in the area of Oregon Pike around 7am. County hazmat team has been dispatched to assist with a diesel fuel spill & numerous fire department traffic units have been dispatched to assist with detouring traffic. Avoid area. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) May 25, 2018

Serious tractor trailer crash & fire on Route 30 eastbound in the area of Oregon Pike around 7am. County hazmat team has been dispatched to assist with a diesel fuel spill & numerous fire department traffic units have been dispatched to assist with detouring traffic. Avoid area. — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) May 25, 2018

At the moment a single RIGHT lane is reportedly blocked on US 30 EB approaching Oregon Pike. This incident is also impacting travel on Oregon Pike. Expect delays. https://t.co/d3U6CJDb5v — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 25, 2018

Tractor trailer crash! Reported on Oregon Pike near Chester Rd – Delays on US 30 EB as a result — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 25, 2018