Crews recover historic Lititz flagpole with hopes of putting it in new veterans park

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, P.A. --- Once covered in weeds and brush, crews rescue a piece of Lititz history.

A century-old flagpole, roughly 50 feet tall and one thousand pounds, that has laid dormant for over a decade.

"The flagpole stood at Lititz Elementary since 1915, when it was originally installed. It stood there until 2004 until the school was demolished to make room for another elementary school there," said David Kramer, chairman of the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County.

After it was purchased, it's been in storage ever since.

Until now.

The owner is donating it due to a lack of use.

Reed Gooding, president of GSM Roofing, said workers with GSM Industrial will volunteer their time to get it looking good as new.

"Make sure there is no rusted spots through. Visual observations looked pretty good so I think we're just going to basically blast it, clean it up, and refinish it," said Gooding.

It needs to be prepared for the new role it will take.

When the flagpole is re-furbished, Kramer said it will be at the center of the planned Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, which would be right across from the Lititz Library.

Kramer said it's too soon to tell when they'll break ground on the project.

"The purpose of the Veterans Honor Park is to historically honor both past veterans and future veterans and that's the reason we're just really pleased to be able to have this 100-year old flagpole," said Kramer.

Gooding said the timing is right with Memorial Day weekend around the corner.

"Since GSM was founded and really grown by veterans and my father's a veteran, it made a lot of sense to get involved in the project," said Gooding.

For more information of the Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, follow the link here.