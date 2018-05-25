× Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores to be open on Memorial Day

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) reminds customers that hundreds of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be open Monday, May 28 – Memorial Day – as well as on Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans’ Day this year.

On Memorial Day, Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores that are normally open on Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM. Store locations and hours are available at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com

On Wednesday, July 4, stores that are normally open Wednesdays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

On Monday, Sept. 3, stores that are normally open on Mondays will open at their normal time, but all stores will close at 5:00 PM.

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will observe their normal operating hours on Columbus Day (Monday, Oct. 8) and Veterans’ Day (both observed and actual – Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12).

Before 2017, state law had prohibited stores from opening on holidays. Act 39 of 2016 removed the holiday restrictions, opening the door to improved consumer convenience and customer service.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates more than 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling $15.8 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit www.lcb.pa.gov

SOURCE: PLCB