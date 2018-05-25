× Former PA Attorney General Kane’s convictions upheld by Superior Court

HARRISBURG — The state Superior Court upheld the convictions of former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane on Friday.

Kane, 51, was found guilty by a jury nearly two years ago for perjury and leaking grand jury information.

The three-judge Superior Court panel rejected a number of arguments made by Kane.

Kane, the first female and Democrat elected attorney general in Pennsylvania, claimed that the Montgomery County judges were biased against her, improperly denied her motion to quash charges and was the victim of selective and vindictive prosecution.

She also challenged the trial court’s decision to not let her use evidence about a pornographic email scandal involving the office she was as well as the Jerry Sandusky child molestation case, which her former office prosecuted.

Kane has remained out on $75,000 bail since being sentenced to 10 to 23 months in jail in October 2016. A judge said that she did not have to serve the sentence until her state appeals were over.