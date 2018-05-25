New Attractions at Hersheypark for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hershey,Pa--- Hersheypark is opening two new rides this weekend in the Boardwalk. The Breakers Edge Water Coaster will be the first HydroMAGNETIC water coaster in the world. The Whitecap Racer will be the world's longest mat racer and the only one with two sets of looping tunnels.

Both are located in The Boardwalk At Hersheypark which is included in your Hersheypark admission. For more information about the new attractions at Hersheypark, visit the website at: http://www.hersheypark.com/rides/search.php?ride_type[]=2