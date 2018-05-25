New details in fatal hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Isaia Candelario should have been celebrating his 17th birthday.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Lt. Phil Berkheiser.

Instead, his family and friends are mourning his death.

“How do you summarize the lives of two teenage boys who had their entire lives ahead of them?” said Berkheiser.

Investigators say Candelario was driving with his friend through the intersection of East King and Franklin Streets in Lancaster, when another car sped through a red light and broadsided them, killing Candelario and seriously injuring his passenger.

“This is devastating. You have two families here, we’re going into a holiday weekend, who should be able to enjoy family time over this long weekend. And we have kids who are about to finish school for the year and this type of tragedy happens. It’s ridiculous, it’s senseless,” said Berkheiser.

The men responsible ran away.

Surveillance video shows the two men heading down Franklin Street.

The man in blue has been identified as Josue Rivera, who is already wanted on two warrants for violation of parole and terroristic threats.

Police still haven't identified the man in red.

“We did have a K9 out to do a K9 track and that led us in a specific direction but other than that, we don’t have anything else we can release at this point,” said Berkheiser.

Police say the car that ran the red light was not owned by either man involved in the crash and it's unclear how the men got the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation, police say, shows speed as the main reason for the crash.

“Just because of the devastation of this crash and the condition of both vehicles, I would expect both occupants would have some sort of injury," said Berkheiser.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and Lancaster City Police have a message for the two men on the run.

“Nothing good can come from us having to chase you down and find you. That’s not the way we want to do things. It’s going to be safer for you if you come in here and talk to us rather than us trying to come find you,” said Berkheiser.

Candelario and his passenger were both students at McCaskey High School.

Police say the passenger is still in the hospital tonight and are not releasing his name at this time.