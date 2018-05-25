× NWS concluded tornado touched down near Enola, Cumberland County, on May 15

ENOLA, Cumberland County — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down near Enola in East Pennsboro Township during a storm that passed through the midstate on May 15, Cumberland County officials confirmed Friday.

The EF1 tornado knocked down a few dozen trees, destroyed a shed and produced minor damage to a home and vehicle just north of Belle Vista Drive to the north-northwest of Enola, the National Weather Service concluded after surveying the affected area.

The tornado’s path traveled approximately 200 yards along the ground, and covered about 40 yards at its maximum width, the NWS says.

An EF1 tornado features wind speeds of 86 to 110 mph, according to the NWS.