Police investigating armed robbery spree of Dauphin County convenience stores

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery spree from earlier this morning.

On May 25 around 12:39 a.m., a male suspect robbed the Turkey Hill store located in the 76000 block of Allentown Boulevard in West Hanover Township.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask and was armed with an AR-15 rifle.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Later this morning around 2:33 a.m., the same suspect robbed the Sheetz store in the 3600 block of Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township.

The suspect was armed with the same weapon but had a few minor changes to his clothing, including the addition of a blue fishing-style hat, white sneakers, and placed a red long-sleeve shirt over the white tee shirt.

The suspect is described as a white male that stands between 6′ and 6’2″ tall with a thin build.

He was also wearing dark pants and was carrying a drawstring backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.