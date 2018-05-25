× Shelter operation for those affected by Glen Rock roof collapse shut down after all families find housing

GLEN ROCK, York County — The sheltering operation in support of those displaced by the roof collapse of the School House apartment building in Glen Rock last week has been suspended, according to South Central York County Emergency Management Coordinator Stanton Walters.

All of the displaced families have found either permanent housing, or are in temporary housing with a path to permanent housing, Walters said Friday in a press release. As a result, the shelter is no longer needed.

The roof of the building collapsed in the overnight hours last Friday, displacing 13 people living inside at the time. A local shelter in Glen Rock, called The Well, put up the families for a week while donations poured in from private local businesses, churches, food pantries, state and county agencies, social support and emergency assistance programs as well as individuals from inside and outside the Glen Rock community.

Walters’ press release said there is still plenty of work to be done. The building’s owners plan to repair it, and the affected families still need to secure a permanent home. The families will also need help moving their possessions, Walter said, and some will need new furniture and other household items once they find new apartments.

“It will take time for the psychological wounds to heal, for a sense of normalcy to be restored,” the press release said. “But with the outpouring of love and support this community is generating, it is happening sooner rather than later.”