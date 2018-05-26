African American veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- A memorial service was held at Midland Cemetery in Swatara Township, Dauphin County on Saturday.

The ceremony paid tribute to African-American veterans. Guest speaker Major General Walt Lord says it was an honor to help remember soldiers who never received their proper dues.

"Most importantly in the beginning part of the military, we did not do enough to recognize the contributions of African-Americans who paid the ultimate price. This one honors Buffalo Soldiers, United States Color Troops, Tuskegee Airman and African-Americans who've paid the highest price makes it truly unique," said Major General Lord.

The service also paid tribute to Andrew Askins, who served in the Navy aboard a the U.S.S. warship Cyclops that went missing in 1918. Those on board were declared dead after months of searching. The African American Post 479 in Steelton was named in his honor.