Police identify driver in hit and run crash that killed high school student

LANCASTER, Pa — Police have identified the driver in the hit-and run crash that killed a high school junior and severely injured another.

Police say Kristopher Martinez-Roman, 23, of Lancaster as the driver of the Silver Acura MDX that ran a red light at the intersection of East King and Franklin Streets, striking a car driven by 16 year-old Isaia Candelario on Thursday night.

Candelario was killed in the crash, and the passenger, a high school junior, remains in critical condition.

Yesterday police identified Josue Rivera as someone in the Acura and were trying to identify another man seen in surveillance video wearing a red shirt, who was also believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The investigation continued overnight and police learned that Rivera and the man in the red shirt were passengers in the Acura and Martinez-Roman was driving the vehicle and fled in the opposite direction as the passengers after the crash.

Kristopher Martinez-Roman is facing multiple felony charges of accidents involving death and personal injury, and a number of summary charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301, Police dispatch at 717-664-1180 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.