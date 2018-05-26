× Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Dillsburg

DILLSBURG BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a crash where woman was stuck and killed by a vehicle on Route 15 in Dillsburg.

Carroll Township Police say the woman tried to cross Route 15 just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday when she was struck and killed.

The driver of the striking vehicle, Joseph Kelly, 54, of New Jersey, did stop and is cooperating with police, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carroll Township Police at 717-432-3317.