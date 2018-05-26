York County woman killed in pedestrian accident

DILLSBURG, York County, Pa.– The York County Coroner’s office has released the name of the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Friday night.

50-year old Tracy Puleo, of West Manchester Township, was killed as she tried to cross Route 15 at the intersection of Route 74 in Dillsburg.

It happened around 11:30 Friday night.

The driver of the car, 54-year old Joseph Kelly, of New Jersey, stopped his vehicle and is cooperating with the police investigation.

According to the coroner’s office, Puleo died of multiple blunt force trauma; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death has been ruled accidental.

Anyone with information on the accident, is asked to contact the Carroll Township Police Department at (717) 432-3317.