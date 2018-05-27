Beautiful Memorial Day before thunderstorm chances later this week

MEMORIAL DAY: We keep our shower chances to the bare minimum for Memorial Day, though we will feel the humidity. Morning lows start in the low-60s with highs in the upper-70s. We could hit 80-degrees, but I think widespread mostly cloudy skies keeps us just short on an otherwise quiet

and warm Monday.

WARMING UP: Temperatures rise back into the mid-80s Tuesday and we stay in the 80s for the rest of the work week. Thunderstorm chances are very low Tuesday and not much higher on Wednesday with light winds. We keep the cloud cover with near overcast skies by Wednesday ahead of our next rain-maker.

MORE THUNDERSTORM CHANCES: We tap into Alberto’s moisture by the end of the work week with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances Thursday and Friday. Morning lows stay in the 60s with thunderstorm chances off-and-on Thursday and Friday afternoon. Winds are light heading into the weekend with consistent afternoon rain chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great Memorial Day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long