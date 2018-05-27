Bethany United Methodist Church members serve and deliver meals to people in need in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RED LION, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- While Memorial Day weekend is a time for many people to get together and grill their favorite foods, there are some people who aren't fortunate enough to have a meal this holiday weekend.

That's why volunteers with Bethany United Methodist Church in Red Lion served meals to people in need living in York City.

Volunteers with the church put together and delivered more than 250 hot dinners and bagged lunches to two different locations in the city.

It's a tradition dating back more than two decades.

Each year, volunteers with the church prepare a lunch and dinner on Memorial and Labor Day weekends, partnering with Helping Hands Ministry of York to make it possible.

One volunteer said it's just a small way to give back this holiday weekend.

"It's something we're called to do, you know, to be the hands and feet, and I think everyone here has a service heart who is doing this, and in some small way, we can give a little bit to help some folks that need it," said Jared Olson, a volunteer and member of Bethany United Methodist Church.

Helping Hands Ministries partners with willing churches to serve meals to the homeless not just on holiday weekends but every weekend.

More than a dozen volunteers with Bethany United Methodist Church gave out meals today.