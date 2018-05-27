Due to World Cup, U.S. Open coverage, changes made to FOX43, Antenna TV broadcasting schedules

Electrical fire causes thousands in damage to York home

Posted 12:10 PM, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 12:18PM, May 27, 2018

CREDIT: York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services

YORK, Pa — An accidental electrical fire York city causes thousands of dollars in damage to a home.

Crews were called to a house in the 1500 block of Wogan Road around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday for a reported house fire.

York City fire says they found smoke coming out of the home, and they were able to extinguish a fire in the bedroom and limit the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and one child are displaced. The fire was caused by an extension cord electrical malfunction.

First responders remained on scene for about 2 hours.