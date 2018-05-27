× Electrical fire causes thousands in damage to York home

YORK, Pa — An accidental electrical fire York city causes thousands of dollars in damage to a home.

Crews were called to a house in the 1500 block of Wogan Road around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday for a reported house fire.

York City fire says they found smoke coming out of the home, and they were able to extinguish a fire in the bedroom and limit the damage.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and one child are displaced. The fire was caused by an extension cord electrical malfunction.

First responders remained on scene for about 2 hours.