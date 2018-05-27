PA State Police investigating teen’s death in Perry County

CENTRE TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police, Newport Barracks are investigating the death of a teenager in Perry County.

State Police say the death occurred at a home along the 1600 block of Jericho Road in Centre Township on Sunday. They say the deceased is only identified as a 14-year-old male. They say troopers were alerted around 4:22 pm. There are no details regarding the teen’s death but investigators say the public is not in danger.

A spokesman with Pennsylvania State Police tells FOX43 ‘a major case team’ was called to the scene to look into the teenager’s death. He says the major case team is called in cases of a minor’s death, homicide, rape, and other criminal investigations.

Authorities say they are interviewing people, looking for any potential witnesses.

The Perry County Coroner is expected to perform an autopsy on the teenager Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police say an update to the case will be released once the autopsy is completed.