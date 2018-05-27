Police ask for help in Manheim Township crash investigation

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police in Manheim Township are asking for help with their investigation of a crash on Route 30 and Oregon Pike.

Police say just after 7 a.m. on Friday, an empty car carrying tractor trailer was travelling East on Route 30 when it struck a disabled Jeep in the shoulder.

The tractor trailer then struck a guide rail, went down an embankment, crossed all lanes on Oregon Pike then finally stopped in the grassy area alongside Oregon Pike and Chester Road.

The tractor trailer caught fire because of the diesel gas tank ruptured in the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Due to the limited number of people involved, police say they are asking for the public’s help.

Any person who may have witnessed this incident and could aid in this investigation should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.