Police searching for bank robbery suspect

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — State police in Shrewsbury have released a description of a suspect in a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

State Police responded to the BB&T bank in the 16,000 block of Susquehanna Trail South around 1:30 p.m. for an active bank robbery.

By the time police arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a grey, older model Ford Taurus station wagon.

He is described as a white man, around 30-40 years old, approximately 5’8″, medium build, with collar length dark, wavy hair and a dark goatee.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP York.