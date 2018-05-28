‘One Hundred Nights of Taps’ begins in Gettysburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- This Memorial Day marked the opening night of Gettysburg's second annual 'One Hundred Nights of Taps'.

That's 100 evenings between Memorial Day and Labor Day where buglers volunteer to play the tune at Soldiers' National Cemetery in Gettysburg at 7 p.m.

'One Hundred Nights of Taps' is sponsored by The Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, The National Park Service, and Taps For Veterans.

Taps is a ceremonial bugle call played at military funerals and each evening at military bases throughout the world.

People who attended the opening night, Memorial Day evening, say it's a way for them to consciously take a minute to pay their respects to the men and women who died to keep us free.

A melancholy tune echoed throughout Soldiers' National Cemetery In Gettysburg Memorial Day evening - the first of ‘One Hundred Nights of Taps’ sounded off in the borough.

“It’s just a lot of respect when you’re playing for those who came before us," said Harry 'Chip' Dillon III, a bugle player.

Bugle players like Dillon drove hours to Adams County with his family for the chance to pay his respects on the holiday.

"Taps is the saddest 24 notes you’ll ever play as a bugler. It has a lot of meaning to a lot of different people. The primary thing is giving last respects to people who have fallen," said Dillon.

Those 24 notes, a reminder of the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us free.

“It’s very important Americans pause on this day, at least for a short time, to remember why they’re able to enjoy their freedoms," said Jari Villanueva, the bugle coordinator for ‘One Hundred Nights of Taps'.

Freedoms - like the opportunity for the community to come together on a holiday.

“Everyone is here: young, old, Republican, Democrat, and we all care about our fallen," said Elaine Henderson of Gettysburg.

'One Hundred Nights of Taps’ - 100 moments for people to pause, listen, and reflect in Gettysburg.

“We haven’t forgotten you. We know why you were here, we know why you died, and we still appreciate what you, what you gave your last full measures of devotion, as Lincoln would’ve put it," said Henderson.

Organizers with 'One Hundred Nights of Taps' tell FOX43 they have only four open bugler spots left.

To register to play Taps in Gettusburg, visit http://tapsbugler.com/100-nights-of-taps/.