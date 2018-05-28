× Man in custody after Monday night shooting in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: A gunman has turned himself into police after shooting a person on Monday night.

On May 28 around 9:00 p.m., units were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Garfield Street in Shippensburg for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found one victim who was conscious.

The person who fired the gunshot turned himself into police.

Officials say that the community has no reason to be concerned for their safety, and due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: Police responded to a shooting Monday night near the 200 block of East Garfield Street in Shippensburg, according to Cumberland County dispatch.

One person was taken to the hospital, The Shippensburg News-Chronicle reports.

The call came in around 9:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.