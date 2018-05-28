× Spring Grove High School rocketry team wins two contests at national competition

GENESEO, NY — The Spring Grove High School high-powered rocketry team won a pair of competitions at the National Sport Launch event in Geneseo, NY over the weekend, according to the team’s social media pages.

On Saturday, the team captured the Mile-High Competition title, launching a rocket that achieved a flight of 5,196 feet, according to a post on its Twitter page.

On Sunday, the team followed that up with a victory in the Mach Challenge, launching a rocket that hit a top speed of 311 feet per second.