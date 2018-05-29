FOX43 Capitol Beat – Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristin Phillips-Hill, a Republican State Representative from York County, was this week's guest on the FOX43 Capitol Beat.

Phillips-Hill recently won the Republican nomination for the 28th District State Senate seat, as well, left vacant by Senator Scott Wagner running for governor.

Representative Phillips-Hill and FOX43 Morning News Anchor Matt Maisel spoke about her upcoming race this fall against Democrat Judith Higgins, along with balancing the duties of being a state representative while running for a new position. Also, Rep. Phillips-Hill gave an update on budget negotiations with a month remaining before the June 30 deadline. She and Maisel also spoke about gender in Pennsylvania politics; Phillips-Hill is one of 47 women of 203 people total in the state legislature. That 18.6 percentage of women is the 11th lowest in the nation.