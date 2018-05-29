Grilling Tips with Big Chipper’s BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK,Pa-- With grilling season now upon us its time to talk with some of the experts about how to grill like a champion. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Big Chipper from Big Chipper's BBQ about this topic.

Today's tips were about how and where to buy a beef brisket. Also the best way to prepare a beef brisket. Next was all about ribs from cooking temps and what type of wood works best.

For more information about Big Chipper's BBQ, checkout out the website at: http://www.bigchippersbbq.com/index.html